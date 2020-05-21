Republican Party Spent $400,000 Buying Copies of Rep. Dan Crenshaw’s Book

An arm of the Republican Party has spent $400,000 purchasing copies of a book written by one it congressmen. A political campaign filing revealed the expenditure.

The National Republican Congressional Committee spent the large sum of money on 25,500 copies of Rep. Dan Crenshaw’s book Fortitude. They used their copies as part of a fundraising drive.

Crenshaw is a freshman congressman and former Navy SEAL who’s become something of a breakout star for Republicans. His book has so far spent six weeks on the New York Times best seller list.

The NRCC, which works to elect Republicans to the House, offered the books in an apparently successful attempt to solicit donations. The committee explained its reasoning in a message to donors.

“As a strong supporter of Conservative values, I thought you’d like to get one, so we’re putting one aside for you for 24 hours,” an NRCC missive said.

“Claim it now to make sure you receive your exclusive signed copy of my book, Fortitude,” the message said, in the guise of Rep. Crenshaw.

“Not only will you be getting this great book, but you’ll also be supporting efforts to take back President Trump’s Conservative House majority in November.”

“Don’t miss out on your chance to read about the divisive mob politics that is coming to characterize America, described and explained from my perspective.”

The books raised $1.5 million for the NRCC, so it will no doubt be considered worth the expense. A public filing showed that $240,800 went to Washington, D.C. bookshop, Politics and Prose.

It is not unusual for political groups to bulk purchase books in this way.

Though lauded by Republicans, Crenshaw is not an uncontroversial figure. His Texas district is heavily gerrymandered and he’s made a series of heavily partisan statements.

