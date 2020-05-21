Steve Schmidt Says Even Trump’s Crooked Campaign Knows The MAGA Con Is Coming To An End

Former GOP strategist Steve Schmidt said on Thursday that the Trump campaign has the look of an operation that knows its time is almost up.

During an interview with MSNBC’s Joy Reid, Schmidt said the MAGA team is trying to milk as much money out of the campaign as possible before November, and they’re doing it at the expense of the American people.

“When you look at Trump, it’s like Elvis in the final days, everybody is … trying to get as much money out of the deal as possible,” he said.

“It’s all a scam,” Schmidt added. “A lot of people are getting rich doing wrong by the American people.”

Video:

“When you look at Trump, it’s like Elvis in the final days. Everybody is … trying to get as much money out of the deal as possible,” said @SteveSchmidtSES. #ctl #p2 pic.twitter.com/qGTxtda4Xd — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) May 22, 2020

Schmidt said:

When you look at Trump, it’s like Elvis in the final days, everybody is like Colonel Parker and the crew trying to get as much money out of the deal as possible and giving him as many peanut butter, banana and fried sandwiches as they can get into his mouth. And so that’s what this is. It’s just all a giant scam. And here’s the deal: Donald Trump, the great businessman, got taken by his IT guy, right? We have the IT guy in charge of the campaign, buying Ferraris yachts, boats, condos. It’s all a scam, that’s the point here. A lot of people are getting rich doing wrong by the American people. We have all these hosts on Fox News, for example, making 10, 15, 20, 30 million dollars a year, telling people to go out, stop social distancing, open up your businesses while they’re ensconced in their estates. You know, it’s just outrageous hypocrisy. It’s just another facet of it. And it’s just one more piece in the mosaic of hypocrisy, the mosaic of the great con that the country has been subjected to over these last couple of years by a reality show pretend businessman, who has done tremendous damage to the country through his incompetent and ineptitude.

The Trump con is coming to an end

In 2016, it was easy for Donald Trump to be the loud mouth in the back of the room throwing spitballs and promising to burn the system down in a way that would benefit average Americans.

He never had any intention of keeping his promises, but he did fool enough angry midwestern voters into believing he would.

The bad news for Trump this year is that he has a record now, and it’s not a good one.

He can no longer beat his chest and pretend to be a working class hero after spending the past three years giving handouts to the wealthy while enriching himself on the taxpayer dime.

This election is likely to be close, but polling shows that Donald Trump’s great con could reach its conclusion this November.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter