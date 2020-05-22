Study Finds The Hydroxychloroquine Trump Is Taking Could Kill Him

A new study found that the antimalarial drug that Trump claims to be taking as part of a “preventative” coronavirus treatment could kill him.

The Washington Post reported on the study:

A study of 96,000 hospitalized coronavirus patients on six continents found that those who received an antimalarial drug promoted by President Trump as a “game changer” in the fight against the virus had a significantly higher risk of death compared with those who did not.

….

For those given hydroxychloroquine, there was a 34 percent increase in risk of mortality and a 137 percent increased risk of a serious heart arrhythmias. For those receiving hydroxychloroquine and an antibiotic — the cocktail endorsed by Trump — there was a 45 percent increased risk of death and a 411 percent increased risk of serious heart arrhythmias.

Those given chloroquine had a 37 percent increased risk of death and a 256 percent increased risk of serious heart arrhythmias. For those taking chloroquine and an antibiotic, there was a 37 percent increased risk of death and a 301 percent increased risk of serious heart arrhythmias.

The drug has no benefit in treating or preventing the virus. If Trump, who has his own heart issues, is actually taking the drug, he could kill himself. The odds are that Trump is not taking the drug, or he is taking such a small dose that the risks are minimal.

If the American people listen to Trump and take his miracle treatment, the odds are that many of them could end up dead.

Trump needs a miracle to save his reelection campaign, but hydroxychloroquine isn’t going to be it.

