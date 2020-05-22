Trump Campaign Accuses Biden Of “Racist and Dehumanizing” Comments About Black Voters

The Trump campaign has accused Joe Biden of racism following comments he made about African Americans. The President’s team condemned Biden in a statement.

Biden sparked major backlash on Friday when an interview appeared on YouTube with African American radio host Charlamagne tha God. Donald Trump’s campaign was quick to pounce.

The Breakfast Club host told Biden he had more questions for him, having press the Democrat about his record on race.

“You’ve got more questions?” Biden replied.

“Well I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Trump senior advisor Katrina Pierson responded to the comments not long after the video was published.

“White liberal elitists have continuously dictated which black Americans are allowed to come to the table and have a voice,” Pierson said.

“It is clear now more than ever, following these racist and dehumanizing remarks, that Joe Biden believes black men and women are incapable of being independent or free thinking.”

“He truly believes that he, a 77-year-old white man, should dictate how black people should behave,” she went on.

“Biden has a history of racial condescension and today he once again proved what a growing number of black Americans and I have always known — Joe Biden does not deserve our votes.”

Charlamagne tha God issued a statement to Mediaite following Biden’s comments.

“We have been loyal to Democrats for a long time, black people have invested a lot into that party and the return on investment has not been great,” he said.

“As Biden said in our brief interview when I asked him if Dems owe the black community ABSOLUTELY was his answer.”

“So let’s see what you got!!! Votes are Quid Pro Quo. You can’t possibly want me to Fear Trump MORE than I want something for my people.”

