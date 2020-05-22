White House Ends Briefing After Insane Question About Trump Pardoning Obama

The White House press briefing immediately ended after a conservative propaganda outlet asked if Trump would pardon Obama for illegal wiretapping.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said, “I have not spoken to the president about that, but who I did speak to about the unmasking of Michael Flynn were the people in this room. I haven’t spoken to him about that specific point. Have spoken to him about the matter generally, and I laid out a series of questions that any good journalist would want answers to about why people were unmasked.”

Holy shit. McEnany takes a Q from ultra-sycophantic OAN about whether Trump has considering pardoning Obama "for illegally wiretapping" him. (That didn't happen.) McEnany uses it as an opportunity to attack the press for not covering Obamagate & then abruptly ends the briefing. pic.twitter.com/Ce4UDXgakk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 22, 2020

McEnany went on to attack the media, and even broke out slides to push a conspiracy theory.

Obama never wiretapped Trump or Trump Tower. It didn’t happen. Barack Obama didn’t commit any crimes, so there is no reason for him to need a pardon. The Obamagate scandal has been debunked. Michael Flynn was never masked, so he wasn’t unmasked.

The White House has elevated conservative propaganda outfits like One America News to be able to ask questions at the press briefings because that is the only way that they will be able to inject questions loaded with conspiracies and misinformation into the briefings and mislead the American people.

The pattern for these briefings is that McEnany will at some point do her little song and dance and then end the briefing.

