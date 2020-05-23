Trump Wants To Investigate Social Media For Not Being MAGA Enough

Donald Trump is on the verge of going full dictator by setting up a panel to investigate social media websites for not being as MAGA as he’d like them to be.

According to The Wall Street Journal, “President Trump is considering establishing a panel to review complaints of anticonservative bias on social media … in a move that would likely draw pushback from technology companies and others.”

The report notes that Trump appears to be ramping up his efforts to police social media in part because the 2020 election is getting closer.

More via The Wall Street Journal:

The plans are still under discussion but could include the establishment of a White House-created commission that would examine allegations of online bias and censorship, these people said. The administration could also encourage similar reviews by federal regulatory agencies, such as the Federal Communications Commission and the Federal Election Commission, they said. “Left-wing bias in the tech world is a concern that definitely needs to be addressed from our vantage point, and at least exposed [so] that Americans have clear eyes about what we’re dealing with,” a White House official said. Mr. Trump has long expressed that viewpoint, and in a recent Twitter post indicated that a plan to address complaints of bias is in the works.

It should also come as no surprise that Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz is one of Trump’s strongest allies in the fight to make the internet more MAGA-friendly.

“The president is increasingly aware of the headwinds we face from big-tech bias,” Rep. Gaetz said, according to the report. “There have been very active discussions about what the administration can do with executive action to create a fair marketplace of ideas.”

Trump just isn’t a big fan of free speech

While Donald Trump and his shameless allies crow about social media algorithms and newsfeeds, the truth is much more simple: This president just isn’t a big fan of free speech unless it’s used to shower him with praise.

During his endless loop of coronavirus pep rallies over the past several months, Trump repeatedly lashed out at the press, claiming they were out to get him.

In reality, they were just doing their jobs and scrutinizing the administration’s incompetent response to a historic health crisis.

The same is true of social media.

The president and his allies don’t want the internet to be a “fair marketplace of ideas,” as Matt Gaetz said. They want it to be a place where Trump can have his ego stroked with fake poll numbers and supportive Russian bots.

Ultimately, if social media companies were interested in tamping down hate and misinformation, they would shut down Trump’s accounts today. Until then, the president can spare the country his tantrums about social media bias.

