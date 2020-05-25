Conservative S.E. Cupp Calls Trump “Obsessive” and “Delusional” over Obamagate Tweets

Conservative commentator S.E. Cupp thinks the President is not well because of his embrace of the “Obamagate” conspiracy theory. She wondered why anybody would vote for him.

“This is obsessive, delusional, unhealthy behavior. He’s fixated on something that is not real,” Cupp said.

“The President is not well,” she said.

“Memorial Day Weekend is a time to honor our fallen soldiers. It’s a time to think about the men and women who died fighting for our freedom,” Cupp said in a later tweet.

“It’s a time to be grateful and humble. But our president is not well…so he’s doing this.”

Both of Cupp’s tweets shared the President’s tweet, which was just the word “OBAMAGATE!”

Cupp, who’s been described as a “mainstream conservative”, also took issue with Trump’s repeated suggestions that MSNBC host Joe Scarborough committed murder.

“This person is in charge of our country,” she said.

“During a pandemic. 90,000 people died. Why would anyone vote for more of this??”

Trump has faced significant criticism from conservatives for his claims about Scarborough. There has also been some push back against the totally unfounded “Obamagate” conspiracy theory.

