Democrat Val Demings Slams Trump for Using Race to Attack Joe Biden

Val Demmings has called out the President’s ‘gall’ for using race to criticize Joe Biden. The Democrat told CNN Donald Trump was the one who was divisive on the issue.

The former vice president has apologized for telling Charlamagne tha God “You ain’t black” if you support Trump over him. Demings agreed he “shouldn’t have said” it.

The Trump campaign has tried to capitalize on the controversial remarks and will launch a $1 million digital ad on the subject. Demings was not impressed.

“I really think the gall and the nerve of President Trump to try to use this in his campaign,” the Florida congresswoman said.

Watch the video:

"Look, the Vice President shouldn’t have said it. He apologized for it."

– Rep. Val Demings on Joe Biden saying “you ain’t black” if you don’t know whether to support him or Trump #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/hVhjUQitl4 — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) May 24, 2020

“He who has since day one done everything within his power, of course supported by his enablers, to divide this country, particularly along racial lines,” she said.

“Look, let’s talk about race because we definitely need to,” Demings said.

“We see it in housing. We see it in voting rights. We see it in health care. We see it in education.”

“Mr. President, let’s do have a serious conversation about race in America, and how about working for all people that you are supposed to represent, not just the privileged few?”

Demings noted that the Trump campaign had “searched high and low” for African American members of Congress to discuss the issue.

“It would be nice to hear other Republicans, male or female, speak out on this issue,” she said.

