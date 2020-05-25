Fox News’ Brit Hume: Trump Golfing Is Better Than ‘Tweeting Crap’ Like Murder Accusations

Fox News’ Brit Hume thinks Donald Trump should definitely be golfing rather than sending tweets. He highlighted the President’s recent unfounded allegations against an MSNBC personality.

President Trump has revived false claims about Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough and the death of an intern when he was a congressman. Hume was not pleased by Trump’s tweets.

“A blow to her head? Body found under his desk?” Trump tweeted on Sunday.

“Left Congress suddenly? Big topic of discussion in Florida…and, he’s a Nut Job (with bad ratings). Keep digging, use forensic geniuses!”

Hume complained of “30K retweets for this discredited tale, based on a three-year old post from some wing-ding website.”

30K retweets for this discredited tale, based on a three-year old post from some wing-ding website. This is why even his critics should want DJT to play a lot of golf, because when he does, he’s not tweeting crap like this. https://t.co/WrHNJnlBU6 — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 24, 2020

“This is why even his critics should want DJT to play a lot of golf, because when he does, he’s not tweeting crap like this.”

Other social media users were quick to criticize Hume’s take. Many pointed out that the “crap” was an accusation of murder against one the President’s most outspoken critics.

There is no evidence to support the claim but Trump has begun pushing it hard on Twitter over the past few weeks.

Scarborough and his wife and co-host Mika Brzezinski are prominent opponents of the President. She has called for Twitter to take action against Trump for these claims.

