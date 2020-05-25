Trump Throws A Tantrum And Blames Obama For His Pandemic Golf

Trump spent Memorial Day, not remembering the fallen, but throwing a fit over getting busted for golfing during the pandemic.

Trump tweeted:

Some stories about the fact that in order to get outside and perhaps, even a little exercise, I played golf over the weekend. The Fake & Totally Corrupt News makes it sound like a mortal sin – I knew this would happen! What they don’t say is that it was my first golf in almost… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020

….Hawaii in a big, fully loaded 747, to play. What did that do to the so-called Carbon Footprint? He also played moments after the brutal killing by ISIS of a wonderful young man. Totally inappropriate – and it was me who shattered 100% of the ISIS Caliphate. I was left a MESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020

Trump thinks that the pandemic is all about him. The President never mentions the sick, dying, and dead. He never speaks about the 40 million people who have lost their jobs. All that ever comes out of Trump’s mouth is poor me. It is so hard for him not to play golf for three months. The media is so mean.

There is never a moment of concern for anyone else. At a time when Americans need empathy, compassion, and leadership, Trump is blaming Obama and whining about golf.

