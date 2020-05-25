Posted on by Jason Easley

Trump Throws A Tantrum And Blames Obama For His Pandemic Golf

Trump spent Memorial Day, not remembering the fallen, but throwing a fit over getting busted for golfing during the pandemic.

Trump tweeted:

Trump thinks that the pandemic is all about him. The President never mentions the sick, dying, and dead. He never speaks about the 40 million people who have lost their jobs. All that ever comes out of Trump’s mouth is poor me. It is so hard for him not to play golf for three months. The media is so mean.

There is never a moment of concern for anyone else. At a time when Americans need empathy, compassion, and leadership, Trump is blaming Obama and whining about golf.

