Biden Calls Trump A ‘Falsely Masculine’ Fool For Mocking Protective Face Masks

In his first face-to-face interview since the pandemic turned the presidential campaign upside down, former Vice President Joe Biden took the gloves off and shredded Donald Trump for mocking the use of face coverings.

“He’s a fool, an absolute fool, to talk that way,” Biden said. “Every leading doc in the world is saying we should wear a mask when you’re in a crowd.”

“This macho stuff … it’s cost people’s lives,” the former VP added. “Presidents are supposed to lead, not engage in folly and be falsely masculine.”

Video:

Joe Biden: President Trump is “an absolute fool” to mock wearing face masks. He added: “Presidents are supposed to lead, not engage in folly and be falsely masculine” https://t.co/RI5zjN15Jf pic.twitter.com/2VrHaKwVFV — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 26, 2020

Biden’s full answer on Trump’s mask insults:

He’s a fool, an absolute fool, to talk that way. I mean every leading doc in the world is saying we should wear a mask when you’re in a crowd. And especially when you know you’re going to be in a position where you’re going to inadvertently going to get closer than 12 feet to somebody. I know we’re 12 feet apart, I get that. Butt this macho stuff, for a guy — uh, I shouldn’t get goin’. It’s cost people’s lives. It’s costing people’s lives. Like I said, we’re almost 100,000 dead today. 100,000 people. Columbia’s study showing that we could’ve, if we just started a week earlier, it would’ve saved thousands of lives. I mean this is a strategy. … It’s stoking deaths. That’s not going to increase the likelihood that people are going to be better off. … Presidents are supposed to lead, not engage in folly and be falsely masculine. It reminds me of the guys that I grew up with playing ball. They’d walk around with a ball in their hand, but they didn’t like to hit very much.

Biden’s shot at Trump comes as he changed his Facebook and Twitter avatars to a photo of him wearing a protective face mask.

Trump is a weak and insecure man

Throughout history, America has had its share of bad presidents, but none has been as weak and insecure as Donald J. Trump.

It’s hard to find a day over the course of his presidency when he hasn’t whined like a grade schooler about what a victim he is – whether it’s because of a poll he didn’t like, a news report that was critical of him, or a political opponent who refused to worship him the way he worships himself.

And in the midst of an unprecedented crisis like this, he has refused to take a shred of responsibility. That’s not leadership, it’s weakness.

A man who slathers on face bronzer and throws daily temper tantrums doesn’t get to lecture other people – especially Joe Biden – on what it means to be a strong leader.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter