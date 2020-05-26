Mitch McConnell Defies Trump And Says More Virus Stimulus Coming

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) backed off of his refusal to pass more virus stimulus and admitted that Congress would need to pass more.

Via CNBC:

Congress will “probably” have to pass more legislation to mitigate the damage from the coronavirus pandemic, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday.

The Kentucky Republican said a measure to lift the U.S. economy would have a more narrow scope than the $3 trillion package House Democrats approved earlier this month. He said states’ progress in restarting their economies in the coming weeks will help to inform what Congress does. McConnell noted that “we need to make sure we have unemployment insurance properly funded for as long as we need,” as tens of millions of people lose paychecks.

“So, in the next few weeks, we’ll determine whether there is yet another bill,” he told reporters in his home state on Tuesday.

Senators like Lindsey Graham have been promising that they will kill the expanded unemployment insurance when it expires over the summer, but McConnell’s comments contradict those claims and suggest that the Majority Leader understands that the path to keeping his Senate majority runs through keeping aid coming to voters who need it.

In spite of the daily happy talk coming from the administration, the economy isn’t rebounding quickly. There aren’t signs of a rapid recovery. McConnell is admitting that more aid is going to be necessary, which is a signal that Republicans aren’t going to be able to pretend that America is back to business as usual.