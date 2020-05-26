Political Scientist Warns Trump Will Claim 2020 Election Is ‘Fraudulent’ if He Loses

Donald Trump will claim November’s election is fraudulent if he doesn’t win, according to political scientist Seth Masket. The University of Denver academic was responding to new tweets from the President.

“If Trump loses he will still be president for 2.5 months and will be claiming it was a fraudulent election every day of that,” Masket tweeted.

“And his party and Fox News personalities will amplify those claims. Reporters should be preparing for this now.”

If Trump loses he will still be president for 2.5 months and will be claiming it was a fraudulent election every day of that. And his party and Fox News personalities will amplify those claims. Reporters should be preparing for this now. https://t.co/B3GhmUI5LW — Seth Masket (@smotus) May 26, 2020

Masket was commenting on the President’s attacks on mail-in ballots and accusations voter fraud, which is practically non-existent where vote-by-mail occurs. Trump will remain a lame duck president until January if he loses in November.

“There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent,” Trump said on Tuesday.

“Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed.”

“The Governor of California is sending Ballots to millions of people, anyone living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there, will get one,” he claimed.

“That will be followed up with professionals telling all of these people, many of whom have never even thought of voting before, how, and for whom, to vote.”

“This will be a Rigged Election. No way!”

Others have warned that Trump may not accept the election results. He has recently launched stinging attacks against mail-in ballots, leading to rebukes from state officials.

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter