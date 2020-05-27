Joe Biden Humiliates Trump With Powerful Message As US Passes 100K Virus Deaths

As Trump is threatening Twitter, Joe Biden delivered a powerful and heartfelt message as the US passed 100,000 coronavirus deaths.

Biden said:



There are moments in our history so grim, so heart-rending, that they’re forever fixed in each of our hearts as shared grief. Today is one of those moments. 100,000 lives have now been lost to this virus here in the United States alone. Each one leaving behind a family that will never again be whole.

I think I know what you’re feeling. You feel like you’re being sucked into a black hole in the middle of your chest. It’s suffocating. Your heart is broken. There’s nothing but a feeling of emptiness right now. For most of you, you weren’t able to be there when you lost your beloved family member or best friend. For most of you, you weren’t able to be there when they died alone. With the pain, the anger, and the frustration, you’ll wonder whether or not you’ll be able to get anywhere from here.

It’s made all the worse by knowing that this is a fateful milestone that we should have never reached that could have been avoided. According to a study done by Columbia University, if the administration had acted just one week earlier to implement social distancing, and do what it had to do, just one week sooner as many as 36,000 of these deaths might have been averted.

To all of you who are hurting so badly, I’m so sorry for your loss. I know there is nothing I or anyone else can say or do to dull the sharpness of the pain that you feel right now, but I can promise you from experience, the day will come when the memory of your loved one will bring a smile to your lips before it brings a tear to your eyes.

My prayer for all of you is that day will come sooner rather than later, but I promise you it will come, and when it does, you know you can make it. God bless each and every one of you, and the blessed memory of the one you lost.

The nation grieves with you. Take some solace from the fact we all grieve with you.

Video:

There are moments in our history so grim, so heart-rending, that they're forever fixed in each of our hearts as shared grief. Today is one of those moments. 100,000 lives have now been lost to this virus. To those hurting, I'm so sorry for your loss. The nation grieves with you. pic.twitter.com/SBBRKV4mPZ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 27, 2020

Biden’s message revealed just how inadequate and humiliating Trump is as a president. Biden just spent more time talking about the victims of the pandemic than Trump has for the past three months.

Joe Biden is acting like a president, while Donald Trump is melting down over a Twitter fact check.

The choice for voters couldn’t be made any more clear.