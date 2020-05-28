Biden Calls Trump A Failed President Whose Legacy Will Be Mass Death And Economic Collapse

As Donald Trump tried to further distract the country on Thursday via a feud with Twitter, former Vice President Joe Biden sought to refocus the country’s attention on the health and economic crisis this president has created.

In a tweet, Biden flat out called Trump a failure, reminding the president that more than 100,000 Americans have died of the coronavirus and over 40 million are now unemployed under his incompetent watch.

“Donald Trump has failed our nation,” Biden said, pointing out what will likely be Trump’s legacy: mass death and economic collapse.

100,000+ lives lost across the country.

1,700,000+ confirmed U.S. cases.

40,000,000+ unemployment claims filed. Donald Trump has failed our nation. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 28, 2020

Biden’s tweet comes as Trump spent his day waging war against social media, almost acting as though the pandemic isn’t even happening.

As PoliticusUSA’s Jason Easley pointed out earlier, the president even admitted that his goal is to shut down Twitter – all because they had the nerve to flag his tweets for falsehoods.

If only the coronavirus insulted Trump on Twitter

What’s particularly stunning about the president’s action to dismantle social media is just how swift it has been.

After all, Twitter’s decision to fact-check a pair of the president’s tweets came on Tuesday. He immediately threatened action against the social media giant, and two days later he followed it up with an executive order.

On the flip side, it took Trump months to acknowledge the threat of the coronavirus, even as health experts and Joe Biden were sounding the alarm early. His inaction allowed the disease to spread unchecked and infect more than 1.7 million people in the U.S.

Now, not only are more than 100,000 Americans dead, but over 40 million are out of work and struggling to make ends meet.

Perhaps if the coronavirus had insulted Donald Trump on Twitter, he would’ve stepped up and taken it seriously.

