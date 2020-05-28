Dr. Fauci Now Says a Second Wave of Coronavirus “Is Not Inevitable”

Dr. Anthony Fauci believes a second wave of Coronavirus later this year could be avoided if the country stays the course. This marks a change in his views since last month.

The Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told CNN on Wednesday that the U.S. might not see a second wave which was previously widely expected.

“We often talk about the the possibility of a second wave, or of an outbreak when you’re reopening,” Fauci said.

“We don’t have to accept that as an inevitability,” he said.

Watch the video:

“People who are out there frolicking need to realize that when you do that, and you see no negative effect in one week, please don’t be overconfident because the effect of spreading is not going to be seen for two, three, maybe even more weeks,” Dr. Anthony Fauci says. pic.twitter.com/jLp7ZdWI8w — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) May 27, 2020

“And particularly when people start thinking about the fall. I want people to really appreciate that, it could happen but it is not inevitable.”

Fauci’s comments show his opinion has changed since last month. At that time, he warned that a second Coronavirus wave was inevitable. Many other experts agreed.

“I’m feeling better about it as we go by with the weeks that go by, and we see that we’re getting more and more capability of testing,” Fauci told CNN.

“If we do the kinds of things that we’re putting in place now, to have the workforce, the system, and the will to do the kinds of things that are the clear and effective identification, isolation and contact tracing, we can prevent this second wave that we’re talking about, if we do it correctly.”

He warned, however, that precautions still needed to be taken.

“People who are out there frolicking need to realize that when you do that, and you see no negative effect in one week, please don’t be overconfident because the effect of spreading is not going to be seen for two, three, maybe even more weeks.”

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter