Biden Sees Surge of Support from Healthcare Professionals as Trump Falters Over Pandemic Response

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is enjoying a surge of support from those working in healthcare, receiving more than $3.8 million in donations from healthcare leaders and their employees, including pro-Biden super-PACS, according to data from the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics. The news comes as President Donald Trump and his administration continue to weather heavy criticism over their response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden and his allies raised over $680,000 from healthcare workers during the month of April. “Employees in the pharmaceutical and health-product industries have combined to spend $2.6 million on Biden’s run for the White House so far,” reports CNBC.

CNBC notes that “Trump and committees supporting him have brought in at least $2.4 million from health professionals during the election cycle, with close to $1.6 million from those who are involved with nursing homes, the data show.”

There’s also a stark difference in the amount of money raised from healthcare workers in April when Trump and his supporters raised just over $4,500 from healthcare workers.

Approval of the president’s pandemic response remains steady, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Wednesday. 41 percent of Americans said they approved of Trump’s response while 53 percent approved. That’s “about the same as last week but down significantly from late March when Americans approved of Trump’s response to the pandemic by a small margin,” Reuters notes. Biden maintains a lead in popularity among registered voters.