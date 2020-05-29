George Floyd’s Killer, Derek Chauvin, Arrested Taken Into Police Custody

Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested and taken into custody over the killing of George Floyd.

WCCO in Minneapolis reported:

Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested days after George Floyd’s fatal arrest that sparked protests, rioting and outcry across the city and nation.

On Friday, John Harrington, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, announced that Chauvin has been taken into custody in connection with the May 25 death.

Chauvin’s arrest was confirmed on MSNBC:

George Floyd's killer, former police officer Derek Chauvin has been taken into custody. pic.twitter.com/VeZ0OEhXPi — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 29, 2020

The video clearly shows that Chauvin killed Floyd during an arrest. His guilt is not in question. Civil rights and community leaders want to know what it took days for him to be brought into custody when the evidence is obvious that a crime was committed.

Chauvin should have been immediately taken into custody after he killed Floyd, who was unarmed and not posing a physical threat to the officer. If this half measure was intended to quell the protests, it is unlikely to work, as the killer has yet to be charged with a crime, and there were three other officers on the scene who have not been taken into custody.

No one should be satisfied until Derek Chauvin is convicted and sent to prison.