Obama Disgraces Trump With Statement On The Death Of George Floyd

Former President Barack Obama issued a statement about the death of George Floyd that highlighted the disgraceful behavior of Trump.

Here is Obama’s statement:

My statement on the death of George Floyd: pic.twitter.com/Hg1k9JHT6R — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 29, 2020

Obama did what a president is supposed to do. His statement was full of empathy and disavowed the new normal of racism and bigotry in American society. Obama argued that the American people need to work together to create a new normal so that George Floyd and other Americans do not needlessly lose their lives to police violence.

Trump views every situation from the narrow prism of what is in it for him. Obama expressed empathy for police officers who do a difficult and life-threatening job in our communities, and also condemned that flames of racism that Trump has been fanning.

Obama didn’t mention Trump’s name. His statement alone highlighted exactly why Donald Trump is a national disgrace.