D.C. Mayor Calls Trump A ‘Scared Man’ Hiding Behind The White House Fence As America Burns

Donald Trump attacked Washington D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser on Saturday for not sending in the D.C. police for Friday’s White House protests, and she did nothing short of tear him to pieces in her quick response.

On Twitter, Bowser called Trump an “afraid” and “alone” man who is hiding behind the White House fence as America burns. She also responded to Trump’s fantasy about unleashing weapons and dogs on protesters.

“While he hides behind his fence afraid/alone, I stand w/ people peacefully exercising their First Amendment Right after the murder of #GeorgeFloyd & hundreds of years of institutional racism,” the mayor said.

She added, “There are no vicious dogs & ominous weapons. There is just a scared man.”

Trump is incapable of meeting this moment

At a moment of crisis – as the country suffers through a health and economic emergency and now the reopening of long-existing wounds of racial injustice – Donald Trump is the worst possible person on the planet to be running the country.

He views each of these crises as a Democratic-manufactured affront to his reelection campaign. Instead of responding to them in a way that will bring the country together and ratchet down the tension, he is pouring gasoline on the fire and hoping to rile up his MAGA base.

Donald Trump is simply incapable of meeting this moment, of being the stable, unifying leader the country needs right now.

On Nov. 3, the American people will have the opportunity to replace this spineless internet troll with a decent, adult president.

