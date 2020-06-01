Adam Schiff Is Ready To Act If Trump Attacks The Right To Protest

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) said that numerous congressional committees would act if Trump attacks the right to protest peacefully.

Rep. Schiff told The Washington Post:

Schiff, the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, also said that if this particular designation were to translate into meaningful policy actions by the administration, numerous House Democratic committees would scrutinize both the initial designation and the policies flowing from it.

“What the administration is trying to do is delegitimize peaceful protests,” Schiff told us.

….

“This action is a transparently political one,” Schiff told us, adding that it’s designed to “suggest that these protests are all driven by some illicit purpose or organization.”

“Of course that’s not true at all, but that’s what’s behind this destination,” Schiff continued, noting that the goal was “distraction,” to avoid confronting “the reality of police violence against African Americans.”

Rep. Schiff was correct. Trump is trying to delegitimize the right to peacefully protest against the government. Trump’s deranged comments about the need for violence against protesters were proof of where his mind is at.

Trump didn’t call for violence against his supporters when they were violating stay at home orders. There is a particular type of protester that frightens Trump the most.

Donald Trump doesn’t want anyone to have the right to protest against the government, and he especially doesn’t want African-Americans to have the First Amendment right to protest.

If Trump tries to delegitimize the right to protest peacefully, he might as well pack up and leave the White House today, because his presidency will be over in November.