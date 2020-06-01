GOP Governor Doesn’t Hold Back, Calls Trump A Failed Leader At A Time Of Crisis

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts tore into Donald Trump on Monday for urging governors and law enforcement to be more aggressive with protesters.

“I heard what the president said today about ‘dominating’ and ‘fighting’,” Baker said during a press conference. “I know I should be surprised when I hear incendiary words like this from him, but I’m not.”

Video:

On a final note, I heard what the president said today about ‘dominating’ and ‘fighting’. I know I should be surprised when I hear incendiary words like this from him, but I’m not. At so many times during these past several weeks, when the country needed compassionate leadership the most, it was simply nowhere to be found. Instead, we got bitterness, combativeness and self-interest. That’s not what we need in Boston, it’s not what we need right now in Massachusetts, and its definitely not what we need across this great country of ours either.

The lights are out and nobody’s home

As racial tensions boil over and protests break out in cities all across the country following George Floyd’s horrific murder, Donald Trump has been missing in action.

Aside from stoking violence and hate on his Twitter page, he has been hiding out in his bunker like a coward. When he did decide to come out and give remarks on Monday, he chose to escalate the tensions even more.

Trump spent his entire 2016 campaign beating his chest and talking like the toughest of tough guys – fake tan, bleach blonde hair and all. But at this unprecedented moment of crisis, he has proven to be weak, small, and manifestly incapable of showing an iota of unifying leadership.

America is in crisis, but the lights are out and nobody’s home.

