Poll: Biden Now Enjoys a 10-Point Lead as Support for Him Continues to Climb

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden holds a 10-point lead over President Donald Trump ahead of the November election, according to the latest ABC News/Washington Post poll.

53 percent of registered voters say they would vote for Biden compared to the 43 percent who said they would vote for Trump. That’s a significant change from the last ABC News/Washington Post poll published two months ago when Biden led Trump by only a 49-47 percent margin.

The president’s approval rating has also slipped to 45 percent while his disapproval rating hit 53 percent.

The poll was conducted last Monday through Thursday, before the protests in response to the killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis ramped up. We do not yet know how the current situation will affect the president’s performance, but Biden leads Trump in other polls of the general election.

According to a Fox News poll published last week, Biden enjoys an 8-point lead (48 percent) over Trump (40 percent). The president’s approval rating also stood at 44 percent, his average since 2017.

Biden has also seen a surge of support from those working in healthcare, receiving more than $3.8 million in donations from healthcare leaders and their employees, including pro-Biden super-PACS, according to data from the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics, highlighting the criticism the president has received for his response to the coronavirus pandemic.