Protests Wreck Trump As He Loses 4 More Points To Joe Biden

Trump has lost four more points of support in the past week and has fallen nine points behind Joe Biden, 46%-37%.

The latest presidential race topline from Morning Consult:

Presidential Polling: Biden (D): 46% (-)

Trump (R): 37% (-4) Morning Consult / June 1, 2020 / n=1990 / Online (% chg w May 24)https://t.co/qODuAcQR77 — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) June 1, 2020

Morning Consult also found that Trump pulled his lowest approval rating on the handling of the pandemic yet with Republicans:

The most recent poll marked the worst assessment of Trump’s performance on the issue from both his base and voters in the middle: He has a 62-point net approval rating among Republicans (78 percent approve and 16 percent disapprove) and is 18 points underwater among independents (35 percent approve and 53 percent disapprove).

Trump thought that he could use the protests as a diversion away from his failed pandemic response, but the two crises have converged and created a political superstorm for Trump. The President is winning people over with his response to protests, and the economy and public health crisis are raging on.

If Trump loses any Republicans, it will make it nearly impossible for him to win reelection. Trump is turning back to the politics of racial division because he sees his base softening.

The tide is growing stronger against him, and the more Trump rages, the lower he sinks.