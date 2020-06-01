Trump Hasn’t Talked To Dr. Fauci In Weeks As He’s Officially Given Up On The Coronavirus

In the latest indication that Donald Trump got bored and gave up on managing the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Monday that it’s been weeks since he’s interacted with the president.

According to CNN, “Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the most prominent members of the White House coronavirus task force, said on Monday that he has not spoken to or met with President Donald Trump in two weeks.”

Since they last spoke, the number of Americans who have died from the coronavirus surpassed the grim 100,000 milestone – and it’s still climbing.

Rachel Maddow pointed out on her program Monday night that the virus continues to spread, with some states setting new records for single-day infections, all as Trump tries to play out some military fantasy by deploying troops to U.S. cities.

As of this writing, nearly 107,000 Americans have died from the virus, and nearly 30,000 more are projected to die over the next few months. In total, 1.8 million Americans have been infected.

Still, as CNN reports, Trump’s communication with Dr. Fauci is essentially nonexistent, while the coronavirus task force is meeting far less frequently.

More from report:

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, added that that his contact with the President has become much less frequent. Their last interaction was May 18, when Trump invited Fauci to provide medical context during a teleconference with the nation’s governors. The Task Force last met on May 28 and last held a White House press briefing on May 22.

Inciting a race war is much more exciting to Trump

The hard work of managing a federal pandemic response clearly wasn’t something that interested Donald Trump, particularly when he was forced to stop holding daily pep rallies at the White House.

As the death toll grew and polls showed the American people saw his response as a massive failure, Trump quickly washed his hands of it and essentially told the states to deal with it on their own.

Now he’s moved onto something that is much more in his wheel house: inciting a race war on Twitter while openly fantasizing about unleashing dogs and weapons on protesters.

It has essentially become his 2016 campaign on steroids, and he’s hoping to continue stoking hate, racism and violence all the way through November.

Donald Trump gave up on one crisis, and now he’s pouring gasoline on another.

