Trump Illegally Threatens America With Martial Law

Trump illegally threatened to deploy the US military to American cities if the nation’s governors don’t activate the National Guard and end the riots.

Trump said, “Today, I have strongly recommended to every governor to deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers that we dominate the streets. Mayors and governors must establish overwhelming law enforcement presence until the violence has been quelled. If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them.”

Video:

Trump threatens to deploy the military to US cities if governors don't deploy the National Guard. pic.twitter.com/j6AfMCTL4h — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 1, 2020

Trump is threatening to send the US military to cities to stop the riots, but he is very limited in what he can actually do with the military on US soil. A state would have to request federal military assistance, and the odds of that happening in this situation are close to zero.

If troops were sent to a state, they would not be allowed to use deadly force to end a protest.

Trump’s threat of martial law and troops in American cities was more empty rhetoric designed to make him sound tough.

The reality is that Trump is escalating the situation, and threats of martial law will only lead to more protests.