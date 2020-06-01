Trump Spends His Morning Going After Biden and His “Radical Left” Supporters as Protests Rage

President Donald Trump railed against his Democratic opponent, former vice president Joe Biden, on Twitter this morning, falsely accusing him of using his influence to bail “Anarchists”––his word for protesters with the Black Lives Matter movement––out of jail.

“Sleepy Joe Biden’s people are so Radical Left that they are working to get the Anarchists out of jail, and probably more,” the president wrote. “Joe doesn’t know anything about it, he is clueless, but they will be the real power, not Joe. They will be calling the shots! Big tax increases for all, Plus!”

Sleepy Joe Biden’s people are so Radical Left that they are working to get the Anarchists out of jail, and probably more. Joe doesn’t know anything about it, he is clueless, but they will be the real power, not Joe. They will be calling the shots! Big tax increases for all, Plus! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2020

The president’s tweet comes amid reports that he took shelter in a White House bunker as protesters gathered outside and as he continues to contend with backlash for what his critics say is an incendiary response to the protests that have erupted across the nation since George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis. The incident added more fuel to an already tense conversation about the often violent relationship between law enforcement and communities of color.

Trump also sought to discredit the latest ABC News/Washington Post poll, which shows that 53 percent of registered voters say they would vote for Biden compared to the 43 percent who said they would vote for Trump.

“Heavily biased Democrat Poll, just like 2016,” he alleged.

“Trump” is leading in all swing states. Heavily biased Democrat Poll, just like 2016. Biggest “enthusiasm” lead ever! https://t.co/XIe2q6tGrg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2020

Earlier, Trump tweeted a statement from former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, who crticized Biden staffers who’ve made donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, an organization that pays bail for low-income individuals.

“These were the people that trashed Seattle years ago. Who’s paying for these people. I was appalled that 13 of Joe Biden’s staff were donating money to bail people out in Minneapolis. They should have stayed in jail until this is over (and beyond).” @newtgingrich @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2020

The president also urged his supporters to vote in November’s general election.

NOVEMBER 3RD. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2020

The ABC/Washington Post poll also notes that the president’s approval rating has also slipped to 45 percent while his disapproval rating hit 53 percent. A Fox News poll published last week, Biden enjoys an 8-point lead (48 percent) over Trump (40 percent). The president’s approval rating also stood at 44 percent, his average since 2017.