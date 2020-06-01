Unhinged Trump Loses His Mind Over Protests In Call With Governors

Governors described Trump as unhinged as he demanded that they crackdown on protests or else he declared that they will look like jerks.

CBS News reported:



One participant on the call described the president’s words and tone as “unhinged.”

“You have to dominate, if you don’t dominate you’re wasting your time. They’re going to run over you. You’re going to look like a bunch of jerks. You have to dominate,” the president told governors.

The president said that the violence “is coming from the radical left — you know, it everybody knows it — but it’s also looters, and it’s people that figure they can get free stuff by running into stores and running out with television sets. I saw it — a kid has a lot of stuff, he puts it in the back of a brand new car and drives off. You have every one of these guys on tape. Why aren’t you prosecuting them? Now, the harder you are, the tougher you are, the less likely you’re going to be hit.”

Trump hasn’t been seen in public in days and the tone described in the call matches the tone of his Twitter account which has gone completely off the rails and featured a Trump promise to declare Antifa a terrorist organization, even though there is no Antifa organization.

Donald Trump wishes that he could send the military to attack the protesters, but he can’t so he reduced to ranting at governors and trying to get them to do his dirty work for him. Trump is trying to use the protests as a wedge to divide the country,

The President lost his war to the pandemic, so no he is trying to declare war on the American people. The psyche of a fragile man is being crushed by a job that he can’t handle.

