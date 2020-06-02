The Protests Are Breaking Republicans As Sen. Ben Sasse Rips Trump

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) ripped Trump for using force to break up a peaceful protest, as the GOP is showing signs of cracking.

Here is Sasse’s statement:

BEN SASSE statement: “There is no right to riot… But there is a fundamental—a Constitutional—right to protest, and I’m against clearing out a peaceful protest for a photo op that treats the Word of God as a political prop." — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) June 2, 2020

Sasse is the first Republican Senator to condemn Trump, and if recent history is a guide, there won’t be many more, but Sasse’s statement combined with polling showing Trump pulling his lowest approval on the pandemic response among Republicans is a signal that Trump is losing his grip on a segment of the Republican Party.

Trump’s margin of victory was 80,000 votes in three states, so the President can’t afford to lose any Republican support in 2020. Even a one-point Republican flip from Trump to Biden in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin would be enough to put Biden in the White House and end the Trump presidency.

The vast majority of Republicans will be too afraid of presidential retribution to speak out against Trump, but it only takes a few to potentially swing enough voters to get Trump out of the White House.

