Biden Dominates Trump With Real Presidential Speech In Philly

Joe Biden utterly dominated Donald Trump with a speech in Philadelphia that highlighted how a real president behaves in a crisis.

Former Vice President Biden said that America is crying out for leadership, “A country is crying out for leadership. Leadership that can unite us, leadership that brings us together. Leadership that can recognize pain and deep grief in communities that have had a knee on their neck for a long time. There’s no place for violence. No place for looting or destroying property or burning churches or destroying businesses. Many of them built by the very people of color who are for the first time in their lives are realizing their dreams and building wealth for their families. Nor is it acceptable for our police, sworn to protect and serve all people, to escalate tension, resort to excessive violence.”

Video of Biden on leadership:

Biden later nailed Trump for being part of the problem, “The President Of The United States must be part of the solution, not the problem. But this president today is part of the problem and accelerates it. When he tweeted the words, when the looting starts, the shooting starts, those weren’t the words of a president. Those were the racist words of a Miami police chief in the 1960s. When he tweeted that protestors, quote, would have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, when people would have been really hurt, end of quote. Those weren’t the words of a president. They were the kinds of word Bull Connor would have used unleashing his dogs on women and children.”

Video of Biden labeling Trump part of the problem:

Biden promised not to fan the flames of hate, and to be accountable, because the presidency isn’t about him, “Look, the presidency is a big job. Nobody will get everything right. And I won’t either. But I promise you this. I won’t traffic in fear and division. I won’t fan the flames of hate. I will seek to heal the racial wounds that have long plagued this country – not use them for political gain. I’ll do my job and take responsibility. I won’t blame others. I’ll never forget that the job isn’t about me. It’s about you. And I’ll work to not only rebuild this nation. But to build it better than it was.”

Video of Biden on accountability:

Former Vice President Biden is filling the leadership void in the country. Trump would rather tweet and hide in the White House while attacking peaceful protesters with US troops.

Joe Biden is something that Donald Trump will never be. He is a decent human being who understands and wants the responsibilities of the presidency.

Trump demanded that governors dominate the protesters, but 24 hours later, it was Joe Biden dominating Donald Trump.