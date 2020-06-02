Trump Throws A Twitter Tantrum After Biden Devastates Him

Donald Trump could only respond to Joe Biden’s strong and thoughtful leadership in Philadelphia with a Twitter fit in the middle of the workday.

After former Vice President Biden showed America what real presidential leadership looks like, Trump tweeted:

Sleepy Joe has been in politics for 40 years, and did nothing. Now he pretends to have the answers. He doesn’t even know the questions. Weakness will never beat anarchists, looters or thugs, and Joe has been politically weak all of his life. LAW & ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2020

Joe Biden accomplished more as vice president than Donald Trump has as president, so the idea that Biden has done nothing is absurd.

Trump is clearly upset that Biden’s speech drew rave reviews, while he is whining and demanding that governors crackdown on protesters and do his dirty work for him. Trump’s fantasy law and order presidency has already backfired on him.

The President has been trying to use the protests to scare people into his arms, but his response only served to alienate and anger.

Trump is tweeting while Biden is leading.

