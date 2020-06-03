CNN Comms Responds to Trump’s Attacks: “CNN Isn’t Dying. But Americans Are. Focus On That”

CNN has responded to Donald Trump’s most recent criticisms by telling him to focus on the pandemic killing Americans. The official CNN Communications Twitter account replied to the President for a second day running.

“Fredo’s ratings are down more than 50%. People are tired of his act,” Trump tweeted on Wednesday. He was referring to CNN host Chris Cuomo.

“CNN IS DYING!” the President said.

CNN Communications responded to Trump’s tweet – for the second time in as many days. They reminded him that the country was facing real problems beyond TV ratings.

“CNN is not dying. But Americans are. Focus on that and leave television ratings to us,” they said.

CNN is not dying. But Americans are. Focus on that and leave television ratings to us. https://t.co/aDDl6cUIVD — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) June 3, 2020

CNN Communications also shared a tweet with a statement about how the news network had had its “most-watched May ever.”

“CNN is the #2 television network in all of cable during daytime in May,” the statement said. “CNN surpasses MSNBC in all dayparts in demo 25-54.”

Trump and CNN also had a Twitter exchange on Tuesday. The President attacked Chris Cuomo and his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, while slamming CNN’s ratings.

“Surely you have more important issues than TV ratings to address. But since you’ve made it a priority, we’ll correct the record,” CNN Comms tweeted at Trump.

“[Cuomo] has had his highest ratings in history for the past two months.”

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter