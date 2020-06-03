Trump Reverses The Pentagon And Deploys Busloads Of Troops To DC

The Pentagon had announced that they would be returning the troops back to their home bases, but Trump reversed their order and sent the troops back to DC.

Joyce Karam tweeted:

BREAKING: > 10 Buses carrying US Military Forces descended on #WashingtonDC near White House pic.twitter.com/cd6shGAax8 — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) June 3, 2020

Trump apparently reversed Defense Secretary Esper’s order to send the troops back to their home bases:

Troops headed to La Fayette Park area which has been blocked today. Defense Secretary Esper was going to pull back active military from DC this morning but decision reversed after White House meeting pic.twitter.com/MswWxR3iHs — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) June 3, 2020



The Department of Defense saw no need for the troops to be in Washington, D.C. By all reports, the violence has quieted, but none of this stopped Trump from using the United States military as a prop in his propaganda efforts to project faux strength.

Trump has already lost the battle for the hearts and minds of a majority of the country. His banana republic trampling of the Constitution is impressing no one, but his most dedicated supporters.

Taxpayer money is being wasted because Donald Trump doesn’t feel safe with people protesting near the White House. This deployment was for a scared old man who sees his presidency evaporating by the day. The men and women of the US military are not a toy to boost Trump’s ego, and with each move, this president is taking steps to make JJoe Biden the next President Of The United States.