Trump’s Disapproval Rating Hits Highest Point in Six Months Amid Protests

According to FiveThirtyEight’s tracker of President Donald Trump’s approval ratings, his disapproval rating is 54.1 percent as of today, the highest since 54.4 on November 18 when the nation grappled with the news that he’d attempted to arrange a quid-pro-quo with Ukraine.

The president’s disapproval rating has spiked amid a wave of protests against racial injustice and police brutality in response to the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody and whose recorded final moments sent shockwaves around the world.

Trump’s average approval rating is 42.6 percent per the tracker.

The president has also seen a rating dip in Republican strongholds. In the state of Utah, a new Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll found that 52% of Utahns “like what they’re seeing from the Republican in the White House, while 46% disapprove of the president’s job performance,” according to Deseret News. “Just 2% said they weren’t sure how they feel. Trump’s job approval in Utah had reached as high as 57% in March and April.”

The president has also been hammered for his response to the coronavirus pandemic. Polling by Morning Consult found that 53 percent of Americans disapprove of the president’s response compared to 41 percent who do approve.

“2016 proved that polling is notoriously wrong and has always underestimated the President and his ability to connect with the American people,” Ken Farnaso, deputy press secretary of the Trump 2020 campaign, told Newsweek in a statement.

“President Trump’s America First agenda ushered in an economic renaissance, a renewed national security, strengthened our relationships with our allies, and kept our foes at bay,” he continued. “Compared to [Joe] Biden’s dismal track record of record slow economic growth, China appeasement, and communist ideas, Americans know that it is a binary choice between a President who will fight for them versus a four decades-long, Washington elitist who will bow down to global leaders.”