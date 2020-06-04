Biden’s Lead over Trump Grows in North Carolina, Suggesting N.C. is in Play for Democrats

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s lead over President Donald Trump has grown in North Carolina, a state increasingly in play for Democrats during this year’s general election.

According to the latest survey from the left-leaning firm Public Policy Polling (PPP), Biden has a 4-point lead over Trump 49 percent to 45 percent, the biggest lead for Biden ever recorded in a PPP poll of North Carolina voters.

That’s up from a similar poll PPP conducted in April, which found Biden and Trump neck-and-neck at 48 percent and 47 percent respectively.

It’s unclear whether Trump’s performance in these polls has been affected by recent headlines he’s made after threatening to find a new site for August’s Republican National Convention (RNC) if North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper (D) can’t guarantee “full attendance” as the state slowly reopens amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The president attacked Cooper in a series of tweets last week, saying he is in “Shutdown mood & unable to guarantee that by August we will be allowed … full attendance in the Arena. In other words, we would be spending millions of dollars building the Arena to a very high standard without even knowing if the Democrat Governor would allow the Republican Party to fully occupy the space.”