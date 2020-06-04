Trump Goes Ballistic And Announces Plans To Campaign Against Lisa Murkowski In 2022

Even though the 2020 election hasn’t taken place yet, Donald Trump is announcing plans to campaign against Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski in 2022.

Trump kicked off a pair of tweets on Thursday by saying, “Few people know where they’ll be in two years from now, but I do, in the Great State of Alaska (which I love) campaigning against Senator Lisa Murkowski.”

Trump said he is willing to support “any candidate, good or bad,” as long as they’re running against the Alaska Republican.

Few people know where they’ll be in two years from now, but I do, in the Great State of Alaska (which I love) campaigning against Senator Lisa Murkowski. She voted against HealthCare, Justice Kavanaugh, and much else… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2020

…Unrelated, I gave Alaska ANWR, major highways, and more. Get any candidate ready, good or bad, I don’t care, I’m endorsing. If you have a pulse, I’m with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2020

The country likely won’t care what Trump thinks two years from now

First, let’s be clear: Trump’s unhinged meltdown on Thursday had nothing to do with Sen. Murkowski’s views on healthcare or Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

This is all about Murkowski’s comments earlier in the day in which she praised former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis for speaking out against Trump and suggested she may not even support the president’s reelection this fall.

“I am struggling with it,” Sen. Murkowski said. “I have struggled with it for a long time.”

What’s particularly amusing about Donald Trump’s tantrum on Thursday is that he thinks the people of Alaska – or America – will care what he thinks two years from now, when he’s nothing but a disgraced former president.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter