Democratic Group Launches Ads Aimed at Hispanic Voters Comparing Trump to Latin American Authoritarians

An ad commissioned by Priorities USA, the country’s largest Democratic Super PAC, and aimed at Hispanic voters in Florida, compares President Donald Trump to Latin American authoritarians, or caudillos.

“From threatening reporters and militarizing the streets, to weaponizing the Justice Department to exact political vendettas, this administration’s abuse of power is all too familiar to Latinos,” said Daniela Martins, national press secretary for Priorities USA.

Martins added: “Donald Trump is acting like a caudillo. Priorities USA will not let his authoritarian tendencies go unchecked. Our ads will continue to tell the truth about his failed leadership and hold him accountable for his efforts to erode our democracy.”

“Our research for Priorities USA found a very clear association between Trump and the Latin American caudillo or strongman,” said Matt Barreto, co-founder of Latino Decisions. “Latinos increasingly view Trump as an authoritarian who does not make decisions in a democratic way, but more along the lines of a dictator.”

“Our country is hurting. A hundred thousand dead. Millions out of work,” says the voiceover. “We need a president. But Donald Trump is raging like an authoritarian,” the ad declares before cutting to footage of Trump interspersed with Cuba’s Fidel Castro and Venezuelan dictators Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro.

The ad also features footage of police and military forces brutalizing protesters who’ve come out en masse against racial injustice and police brutality after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis.

Earlier today, the president declared it a “great day for equality” and a “great day” for George Floyd after the Department of Labor released a showing a drop in the unemployment rate, a phenomenon that can be attributed to many states reopening their economies and sending people back to work, often against the advice from healthcare and policy professionals.

You can view the ad below.