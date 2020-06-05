Former George W. Bush Staffers Create PAC Supporting Joe Biden

A new super PAC, called 43 Alumni for Biden, has been formed by former staffers of George W. Bush, according to paperwork submitted earlier this week. The news comes just days after the former president issued a statement along with his wife, former First Lady Laura Bush, calling for Americans to unify as protests grip the nation following the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis.

“It must be very sad for him [Bush] to see what is happening right now, to see more division, more threats, more violence from the current occupant of the White House, who would use the military against our own people, said former United States Treasurer Rosario Marin, one of several members of the super PAC. “He must witness it in horror.”

Texas-based lawyer Jacob Monty, a former member of the RNC’s Hispanic Advisory Council, said: “It makes perfect sense for the good of the country to support Biden but I’m still a Republican.” Commenting on the significance of a Bush endorsement, he said: “I think it would be very powerful not only for the Latino community that he has a strong sway with, but also with the population in general.”

Abel Guerra, the associate director of public liaison in the George W. Bush White House from 2001-2004, says the super PAC will continue to do its work regardless of whether Biden receives Bush’s endorsement.

“We as alumni don’t need direction, it’s not a left or right issue, it’s a right or wrong issue,” he told Newsweek. “I hate to use the word ‘trump,’ but your integrity should always trump loyalty.”

Steve Cortes, a spokesman for the America First PAC, which supports President Donald Trump, criticized “these so-called conservatives,” arguing that if they “prefer Biden now, they reveal their true colors.”