Retired Admiral James Stavridis Warns Against America “Looking Like Tiananmen Square”

Yet another retired senior military officer has warned against the use of military force to deal with protesters. Navy Admiral James Stavridis made a chilling comparison to Communist China.

Stavridis is a former Supreme Allied Commander of NATO and wrote an article for Time magazine this week.

“Our active duty military must remain above the fray of domestic politics, and the best way to do that is to keep that force focused on its rightful mission outside the United States,” Stavridis said.

“Our senior active duty military leaders must make that case forcefully and directly to national leadership, speaking truth to power in uncomfortable ways. They must do this at the risk of their career.”

“I hope they will do so, and not allow the military to be dragged into the maelstrom that is ahead of us, and which will likely only accelerate between now and November.”

“If they do not stand and deliver on this vital core value, I fear for the soul of our military and all of the attendant consequences. We cannot afford to have a future Lafayette Square end up looking like Tiananmen Square.”

Stavridis also spoke to MSNBC about what military officers should do if Trump gives them an order they feel they cannot follow. He suggested they follow it or resign.

“You have two choices: One is to obey it, and the other one is to take the four stars off your shoulder and put them on the table,” he said.

