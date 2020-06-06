Posted on by Jason Easley

Massive Protest Moves On The White House To Surround Trump

A group of protesters described as the biggest since the George Floyd protests began has gathered and is moving toward the White House and Trump.

Video:

Here was the scene at the White House less than two hours earlier:

Trump thought that he could intimidate and bully the protesters, but there is an even bigger crowd chanting no justice, no peace outside of the White House:

Trump can expand the fence around the White House every day if he wants, but the truth is that he isn’t keeping the voices for justice, equality, and human rights out. The President is hiding from a force whose will and inertia can’t be denied.

