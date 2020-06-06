Massive Protest Moves On The White House To Surround Trump

A group of protesters described as the biggest since the George Floyd protests began has gathered and is moving toward the White House and Trump.

Video:

Amazing! Along Black Lives Matter Plaza at the corner of 16th and this is the biggest crowd we have seen gathered all day, as this group heads towards the White House #DCProtests @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/LiG9w7BArb — Sharla McBride (@SharlaMcBride) June 7, 2020

Here was the scene at the White House less than two hours earlier:

Crowd in front of the White House still stretches back for blocks in multiple directions #dcprotest pic.twitter.com/ZBNRYXIfP5 — Matt Brown (@mrbrownsir) June 6, 2020

Trump thought that he could intimidate and bully the protesters, but there is an even bigger crowd chanting no justice, no peace outside of the White House:

At sundown, a crowd is still dancing, cheering and chanting “No justice, no peace!” bear the White House #dcprotest pic.twitter.com/l5L0XF9mqv — Matt Brown (@mrbrownsir) June 7, 2020

Trump can expand the fence around the White House every day if he wants, but the truth is that he isn’t keeping the voices for justice, equality, and human rights out. The President is hiding from a force whose will and inertia can’t be denied.

