Trump Contaminates Swab Factory By Refusing To Wear A Mask

The Maine swab factory that Trump visited said that they will have to throw away everything produced while he was there because he didn’t wear a mask.

As reported by USA Today:

Puritan Medical Products said it will have to discard the swabs, a company spokeswoman told USA TODAY in response to questions about the visit.

It is not clear why the swabs will be scrapped, or how many. The company described its manufacturing plans for Friday as “limited” – but the disruption comes as public health officials in Maine and other states have complained that a shortage of swabs has hampered their ability to massively scale up coronavirus testing.

Workers in white lab coats, hair nets and plastic booties worked at machines making swabs while the president walked through the room. Trump, who did not wear a mask for the visit, stopped at one point to talk with some of the workers.

The nation is still in the midst of a swab shortage that is limiting the capacity of coronavirus testing, so any number of swabs that were thrown away equal a delay in sick Americans not getting tested because Donald Trump refuses to wear a mask.

Trump doesn’t have a health reason for not wearing a mask. He doesn’t want to wear a mask because he thinks he will look bad and weak if he follows safety measures.

It is not a secret why the swabs were thrown away. Any swab produced while Trump was visiting was potentially contaminated and unsafe, because the President didn’t follow procedures.

At a time when swabs are needed, Trump put himself first and contaminated a factory for a photo op.

