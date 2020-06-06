Trump Plans To Hide Inside All Day As Protesters Gather Outside The Fenced-In White House

Donald Trump has no plans to give any public or on-camera remarks on Saturday as a massive protest is expected just outside his fenced-in White House grounds in Washington D.C.

According to NBC News reporter Monica Alba, the White House has already called a “lid,” which means Trump won’t be seen in public for the rest of the day.

This comes as large, peaceful demonstrations have been seen in D.C. and across the country all week, pushing Trump to turn the people’s house into a high-security compound where he can hide out and shoot off hundreds of tweets in a sitting.

“The perimeter has expanded around the complex,” Alba reported. “You have this high fencing that now extends in every direction. We have more road closures than we ever had before, and you have the National Guard all around.”

Video:

Trump has no plans to be seen on camera on Saturday as a huge number of protesters gather just outside the White House. #ctl #p2 pic.twitter.com/12GTIgfzw0 — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) June 6, 2020

Alba said:

The White House has called what is known as an early lid, which means we don’t anticipate any on-camera movements or comments from the president. They did that about an hour ago so that shows you there are no plans for him to make remarks as we expect what could be the largest protest yet just beyond the White House grounds. And you have seen that as the perimeter has expanded around the complex. You have this high fencing that now extends in every direction. We have more road closures than we ever had before and you have the National Guard all around all the way down to the ellipse to the Washington monument, to the Lincoln Memorial … in anticipation of these large crowds. And we haven’t heard the president weigh in on that yet today though he has been very active on Twitter. In the last 24 hours, he has tweeted or retweeted more than 200 times, breaking any previous records, on many issues but not this one yet.

Trump is behaving like a scared dictator who knows his time is up

Instead of addressing the concerns of the protesters, Trump has operated almost as if none of this is taking place. On Friday, he bragged about a flawed jobs report and refused to take questions about systemic racism.

When he isn’t able to participate in a staged photo-op, he simply stays inside his highly fortified bunker firing off divisive tweets that offer nothing to the larger discussion taking place outside.

Donald Trump’s behavior in recent days has resembled that of a scared dictator hiding in a bunker who knows his time is almost up.

