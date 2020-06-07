Trump Throws A Fit After Colin Powell Supports Joe Biden

Trump ranted on Twitter that Colin Powell was overrated after the respected general told America that he’ll be voting for Joe Biden.

Powell said, “I’m very close to Joe Biden in a social matter and on a political matter. I have worked with him for 35, 40 years. And he is now the candidate, and I will be voting for him.”

Trump responded via tweet:

Somebody please tell highly overrated Colin Powell that I will have gotten almost 300 Federal Judges approved (a record), Two Great Supreme Court Justices, rebuilt our once depleted Military, Choice for Vets, Biggest Ever Tax & Regulation Cuts, Saved Healthcare & 2A, & much more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020

Trump’s list of “achievements” while in office is pathetic. Trump’s claims about the Supreme Court and judges confirmed could have been achieved by any Republican president with a pulse. Trump has done nothing to rebuild the military because it wasn’t depleted. Veterans Choice was an Obama accomplishment. Trump’s tax cut went to the wealthy and corporations, and his saving of healthcare is really destruction.

Donald Trump threw a fit because the respected and admired Colin Powell endorsed Joe Biden. Trump had nothing to say in his defense, and just tried the standard smearing of anyone who does not support him. General Powell was correct. The American people are on to Trump, and his nonsensical tweets can no longer cover up a failed presidency.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook