Barr Confirms Trump Ran To White House Bunker To Hide From Protesters

Attorney General William Barr confirmed that Donald Trump went to the White House bunker to hide from protesters.

Barr said, “On Monday, we were reacting to three days of extremely violent demonstrations right across from the White House. A lot of injuries to police officers, arson. Things were so bad that the Secret Service recommended that the President go down to the bunker. We can’t have that in our country.”

Video:

Baier: If you had to do Monday over again, would you do something different?

Barr: Based on what I know now, no… Things were so bad, the secret service recommended the President go down to the bunker. We can’t have that in our country. pic.twitter.com/2p64yP9G0s — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 8, 2020

Even Attorney General William Barr can’t keep up with Trump’s changing stories. Trump claimed that he went to the bunker to inspect it, not to hide from protesters, but the Attorney General just confirmed that Trump was lying. He went to the bunker to hide from the protesters.

It is difficult to believe Barr’s effort to blame the bunker trip on the Secret Service.

The President Of The United States is already the most heavily guarded person in the world. Trump was in the White House. It doesn’t matter if the protesters were across the street, which by the way there is already a security perimeter between the part and the White House, there was no way that the protesters were going to get into the White House.

Trump lied about going for a bunker inspection. He was hiding from the very people that he is supposed to be working for.

When the protesters arrived to exercise their constitutional right of free speech, Donald Trump went into hiding.