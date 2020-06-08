Biden Crushes Trump’s ‘Law And Order’ Lies With A Plan To Reform The Police

On a near-daily basis since George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, Donald Trump has randomly tweeted, “LAW AND ORDER!”

During a Monday interview with CBS News, former Vice President Joe Biden flipped the “law and order” script on Trump with an actual plan to address America’s broken criminal justice and policing system.

Biden said that while he doesn’t support defunding the police, he does believe federal aid should only be given to departments that “meet certain basic standards of decency.”

“No, I don’t support defunding the police,” Biden said, despite Trump repeatedly claiming that the former vice president does, in fact, support that.

Biden added, “I support conditioning federal aid to police based on whether or not they meet certain basic standards of decency and honorableness and, in fact, are able to demonstrate they can protect the community and everybody in the community.”

Trump, meanwhile, believes police should be allowed to rough up anyone in their custody – hardly “law and order.”

An excerpt of Biden’s interview:

Former VP Joe Biden: “His little daughter was there, the one who said, “Daddy’s gonna change the world.” And I think her daddy is gonna change the world. I think what’s happened is one of those great inflection points in American history.” https://t.co/TvsHluVVSW pic.twitter.com/ZhboVv2Bs8 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) June 8, 2020

Trump is a chaos – not law and order – president

Donald Trump isn’t interested in listening to the concerns of George Floyd’s family – as Joe Biden did on Monday – or the millions of protesters that have been speaking out in Floyd’s honor.

Instead, the president is pushing a laughable bumper sticker slogan similar to his empty “build the wall” promise of 2016. As a former game show host and failed businessman, it’s all he knows how to do.

But like his “build the wall” tagline, Trump’s deranged “law and order” declaration never comes with any specifics and its only intent is to divide voters. It also doesn’t make a lick of sense given that the country has fallen into chaos under his watch.

Luckily, polling indicates that the American people can see right through Trump’s empty slogans as Joe Biden continues to expand his lead with five months until the election.

Regardless of what he says during his daily outbursts, Donald Trump is a chaos president, not a law and order president.

