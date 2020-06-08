Joe Biden Spent An Hour Listening To George Floyd’s Family As Trump Hid In The White House

Joe Biden spent more than an hour listening to George Floyd’s family and paying respects to their loved one as Trump hid in the White House.

Benjamin Crump the Floyd family attorney tweeted:

Listening to one another is what will begin to heal America. That's just what VP @JoeBiden did with the family of #GeorgeFloyd – for more than an hour. He listened, heard their pain, and shared in their woe. That compassion meant the world to this grieving family. — Benjamin Crump, Esq. (@AttorneyCrump) June 8, 2020

Here is a picture of Biden after meeting George Floyd’s family:

The 2020 election was never going to be about issues and economic numbers. The election has been destined for years to be a referendum on Trump. Donald Trump has sequestered himself in the White House where he spends his days rage tweeting.

Joe Biden did something that Trump could never do. He went to Houston with no press, met with George Floyd’s family, and he listened. The Biden campaign didn’t bring the press with them or stage a scene for cable news.

Trump has not offered a single moment of genuine empathy to the Floyd family, as Biden placed people first.

Biden’s humanity is something that Donald Trump can’t touch.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook