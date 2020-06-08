Trump Attacks “Lamestream Media” for Not Focusing on Jobs Numbers

President Donald Trump took to Twitter this morning to assail media outlets for not focusing on a Department of Labor report issued Friday that showed a drop in the unemployment rate as protests against racial injustice and police brutality continue unabated across the nation.

“The Lamestream Media refuses to talk about our Country’s record setting Jobs Numbers, which are indicating GREATNESS, and soon!” he wrote.

The president has been fixated on the drop in unemployment, though the phenomenon can be attributed to many states reopening their economies and sending people back to work, often against the advice from healthcare and policy professionals.

He also courted heavy criticism after he declared it a “great day for equality” and a “great day” for George Floyd, the black man whose death in police custody in Minneapolis sparked civil unrest.

Earlier, the president accused CNN of publishing polls that “are as Fake as their Reporting” after it reported that he is losing ground to Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

The president’s approval has continued to drop over his response to the protests and has gone down 7 points in the last month, with 38 percent of Americans saying they approve of his job performance.