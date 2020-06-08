Trump Melts Down And Hires His Own Pollster To Analyze CNN Polls

Trump hired his own polling firm to analyze CNN’s polls as he refuses to believe that the polls are real and he is losing the election.

Trump tweeted:

I have retained highly respected pollster, McLaughlin & Associates, to analyze todays CNN Poll (and others), which I felt were FAKE based on the incredible enthusiasm we are receiving. Read analysis for yourself. This is the same thing they and others did when we defeated… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2020

…Crooked Hillary Clinton in 2016. They are called SUPPRESSION POLLS, and are put out to dampen enthusiasm. Despite 3 ½ years of phony Witch Hunts, we are winning, and will close it out on November 3rd! pic.twitter.com/4IhuLUZjsv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2020

There are protests across the country and around the world over police brutality. Hundreds of thousands of Americans protested in the US last weekend. There is also a pandemic that is still killing people in the United States every single day. Democrats introduced a historic policing reform bill, and former Vice President Joe Biden paid his respects to George Floyd’s family.

All of these events are occurring while Donald Trump reaches a new level of pathetic in his war on reality. Trump refuses to believe that he is getting blown out of the water by Joe Biden. Instead of changing his rhetoric to something more positive and unifying as his advisers have begged him to do, Trump is trying to prove that the polls aren’t real.

This is just a taste of what Trump will do if Biden wins.

Trump isn’t facing facts, and now he is paying people to tell him what he wants to hear as he potentially loses the election.

