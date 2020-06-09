Biden Heals A Nation As Trump Tweets About Imaginary Senior Citizen ANTIFA

A video message of healing from Joe Biden was played at George Floyd’s funeral as Trump tweeted about imaginary senior citizen ANTIFA.

Bideo said:

Why, in this nation, do too many black Americans — wake up knowing they could lose their life — in the course of living their life?

Why does justice not roll like a river nor righteousness like a mighty stream? Why?

Yet, ladies and gentlemen — we cannot turn away. We must not turn away. We cannot leave this moment thinking we can once again turn away from racism that stings at our very soul and from systemic abuse that still plagues American life.

As Thurgood Marshall once implored, “America must dissent from indifference … we must dissent from fear, the hatred, and the mistrust … we must dissent because America can do better … because America has no choice but to do better.”

I grew up with Catholic Social Doctrine which taught me that faith without works is dead and you will know us by what we do.

Ladies and Gentlemen, we’ve got to deal with the denial of the promise of this nation to so many people for so long. This is about who we are, what we believe, and maybe most important, who we want to be. To ensure that all men and women are not only created equal but treated equally.

We can heal this nation’s wounds and remember its pain, not callous the heart and forget.

I know Reverend Sharpton is there in Houston with you today. Rev — I watched you speak from Ecclesiastes last week in Minnesota, Chapter 3, Verse 1, to everything there is a time and a purpose and a season under the heavens.

Today, now is the time, the purpose, the season to listen and heal. Now is the time for racial justice. That’s the answer we must give to our children when they ask why. Because when there is justice for George Floyd, we will truly be on our way to racial justice in America.

And then, as you said, Gianna, your Daddy will have “changed the world.”

Video:

Joe Biden offers a message of healing while calling for racial justice at George Floyd's funeral. pic.twitter.com/fwmUEOVWQm — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 9, 2020

Trump spent his day trying to brag about the stock market and claiming that a 75-year-old protester who was assaulted by police in Buffalo was actually an ANTIFA set up. Actions speak louder than words in this election. Joe Biden went to Houston to privately meet with the Floyd family. Trump tried to use the military against protesters.

Joe Biden is behaving like a president as Trump is acting like he is auditioning to get his own Fox News show.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook