Trump Tried To Brag About The Stock Market And Joe Biden Destroyed Him

Trump tweeted about the NASDAQ hitting a new high, so Joe Biden responded by telling him that tens of millions of people have lost their jobs.

13 million people who had jobs when you took office are unemployed today. https://t.co/ofW1fjXe3I — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 9, 2020

Trump continues to believe that the stock market is the economy when the vast majority of Americans have no or little investment in the market. Trump is going to try to twist and turn every non-jobs statistic into a symbol of economic success because Trump has no other plan for his reelection campaign.

Donald Trump is going to run on the economy, even if it is a raging dumpster fire that is in its worst shape since the Great Depression. Most Americans don’t care about the stock market. They care about jobs, wages, and healthcare.

Trump tried to run on something that doesn’t matter to most people, and Joe Biden shut him down.

